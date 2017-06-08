1. Listen to Sufjan Stevens’ new project. Sufjan superfans (i.e., me) will remember the limited tour of his orchestral, galaxy-inspired Planetarium collaboration with Bryce Dessner (of The National fame), Nico Muhly and James McAlister in 2012. Those of us who weren’t fortunate enough to catch it in person have had to get by for five years now on YouTube videos and bootlegs of this stunning project. But on Friday, a full Planetarium album will finally debut. It’s magical, transcendent, haunting and the perfect album to whisk you away this summer.

2. Make some no-churn ice cream at home. Summer can be rough for us down here in Louisiana, but making your own ice cream helps. Find some flavors you love in this Like Mother Like Daughter roundup of no-churn ice cream recipes, and try your hand at frozen goodness.

This homemade strawberry cheesecake ice cream 🍓🍧 might be the best homemade ice cream I’ve ever made/had. I’m dreaming about the creamy cheesecake icecream with swirls of strawberry sauce and buttery graham cracker crust 😍😋 and you will too #lmldfood #ontheblog #icecream #homemadeicecream A post shared by Aimee Berrett & Ellen Garrett (@lmldfood) on Jan 30, 2017 at 5:45am PST

3. Dress up your outdoor space. No matter the weather, it’s a summer requirement to spend at least part of your weekend outside. Whether you’re working with a tiny apartment balcony or a spacious outdoor kitchen, everybody needs some kitschy string lights. My personal fave right now are these pineapples from Target.

Shine-apple lights, morning, noon or night. 🍍✨ #BullseyesPlayground 📷: @catherineblubaugh A post shared by Target (@target) on May 23, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

4. While you’re hanging outside, cool off with a raspberry blood-orange mojito. Mojitos are a top-tier summer beverage as is, but adding the sharp tanginess of raspberries and blood orange makes it an instant classic. This recipe from Cooking LSL is killer.

A post shared by Cookinglsl (@cookinglsl) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:52pm PST

5. Read Vulture‘s new interview with Patti Lupone. There’s not much that needs to be said about this Broadway legend, interviewed here in a candid moment in her dressing room, so here’s a quote from the interview instead: “Why do people want to see women feuding? How come we don’t want to see guys feuding? Is it sexual? What is it that makes people want to see fighting between women?”