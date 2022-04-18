Tips for a safe and accessible festival season for disabled individuals

Don’t forget to check the weather.

Even if the forecast looks perfect, always bring a raincoat or poncho—and not just for yourself, but for your equipment. I highly recommend bringing extra protective coverings for motorized wheelchairs. Blazing sunlight can be as annoying as rain clouds. Sunscreen should be your best friend even if it’s breezy. Put it on as soon as you get to the grounds and reapply it every three hours. I can’t tell you how many times I have faced random showers on a sunny day or a painful sunburn on a chilly day.

Do scope out your seat.

Local musical events usually provide covered accessible seating areas. If you or your disabled companion prefer sitting up and away from the crowds, take advantage of these areas, which usually offer shade and peace. The view is not always great, though, and many commercialized festivals only allow one companion to sit with disabled attendees. For this reason, I prefer sitting down in general admission with my group. Set an alarm on your phone as a friendly reminder to give you enough time to get to your next performance or contest. If you have time to kill between headliner acts, check out the local performers. You might get to see the next superstar of the music scene—smaller local events are where many started.

Do pack your essentials.

Make a checklist for yourself so you don’t forget important items like anti-nausea medicine, disinfectant spray/wipes, bug spray, or Band-Aids. Be sure to also bring a hat, portable fan and water bottle to keep you cool and hydrated, as well as a portable phone charger in case of emergencies.

Don’t bring valuables.

Skip the bulky laptops and iPads, and if you communicate with a speaking device, make sure you hide the technology in a safe place whenever you get out for a carnival ride.

Do bring emergency contact info.

Festivals are amazing opportunities for meeting new people, so don’t be afraid of doing some solo explorations. Use a sticky note or notebook to record emergency contact information in case your phone dies. Write your own number, name and/or location down for disabled children or adults in your group to hold onto, as well. You can also write the same information inside their shoe or on their shirt. If you do travel in a group, designate meeting areas.

