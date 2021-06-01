Tips on photographing Baton Rouge’s wildlife from C.C. Lockwood

Editor’s note: We asked celebrated local wildlife and nature photographer C.C. Lockwood to share some tips for our June 2021 “Wild Baton Rouge” issue. The below tips are in his words, as told to Benjamin Leger.

1. Just do it! Get yourself to national parks, state parks, wildlife refuges, botanical gardens, arboretums or even your backyard. The more you are out there, the better chance you have of seeing something Instagram-worthy.

2. To me, four things go into a great photograph—plus a few little kickers. These are equipment, technique, composition and location. Of course, you have to have a camera. Find out what model and lens will fit your areas of interest, such as birds, landscapes, close ups, underwater or whatever. Buy the equipment to fit those interests. Then learn to use it and how aperture and shutter speed affect your photographs. Next, make sure you point your camera in the right direction—compose it right. Finally, see tip No. 1: Get out in nature. Then, the kicker is looking for fantastic light, which will help you achieve that award-winning image.



