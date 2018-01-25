Jason Andreasen remembers those early talks when Baton Rouge Gallery was considering a surreal art-themed event 10 years ago.

“There was a lot of discussion internally about whether or not this would work,” says Andreasen, the gallery’s executive director. Would Baton Rouge embrace the lowbrow and often trippy artwork the surrealism movement is known for? And would we also be down with partying around that artwork in ridiculous costumes?

The answer was most definitely yes, and the one-night event and exhibition was a success—not to mention a chance for locals to show off their kooky sides.

Today, the exhibition has grown to last all month, with the costumed soiree acting like a strange, celebratory wrap party.

Attendees will again be assembling their weirdest, dreamiest costumes for this weekend’s event. Surrounded by the works of 62 artists from 19 states and five different countries, Surreal Salon Soiree returns to BREC’s Baton Rouge Gallery for its 10th year.

The event features a set from international touring DJ MUSA, the interactive puppets of Clay Achee, the headlining musical act Peelander-Z (self-described as a “Japanese Action Comic Punk band”), complimentary drinks from Lagunitas Brewing Co., and plenty of food.

The Surreal Salon Soiree happens Saturday, Jan. 27, 7-11 p.m. Find out more in 225‘s full feature and find out about tickets, which are cheaper if you wear a costume, at batonrougegallery.org.