There hasn’t been many constants in the LSU football program over the past five years.

The coaches have changed, the players have changed, and the schemes have changed. But one of the few things Tiger fans have been able to bank on recently has been a win against Texas A&M.

The Tigers have beaten the Aggies for six consecutive seasons, marking a perfect record against their rivals since the newcomers’ arrival to the SEC West. The 2018 edition of the matchup poses one of the toughest tests of that series.

First-year Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who flirted with LSU to take over as its head coach a couple times in the past two years, has transformed the Aggies into a more hard-nosed and tough team, anchored by its strong running game and even stronger rush defense.

Texas A&M surely has its eye on LSU as the two battle it out for second place in the SEC West. Do you think the Tigers can keep their winning streak alive against the Aggies?

