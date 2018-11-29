That one hurt. A lot.

After what seemed to be a game-clinching interception followed by a victory Gatorade dump followed by multiple calls that nearly ended the game followed by a record-setting seven overtimes, LSU ultimately fell to Texas A&M, 74-72, in one of the wildest football games in college football history.

There’s a lot to unpack from the heartbreaking defeat, and co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser take a stab at all of it. This week’s episode breaks down the countless controversial calls in the game to the multiple chances LSU had to win on the field, before taking a peek at where the Tigers might land in their bowl game.

The duo also takes a stab at comparing the Saints’ loss in the Minnesota Miracle to LSU’s defeat Saturday and discuss which game hurts the most. Which one will linger with you longer?

