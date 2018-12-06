Despite the heartbreaking 7OT loss to Texas A&M in the final week of the regular season, LSU still managed to work its way into a coveted New Years’ Six bowl game.

The Tigers will make their first-ever trip to the Playstation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, taking on undefeated and No. 8-ranked UCF.

The Knights have made headlines in recent years for their 25-game winning streak and self-proclaimed “national championship” title last season, when they capped off a perfect regular season with a Peach Bowl victory over Auburn.

LSU will have much of the nation on its side as many fans around the country are hoping to quiet the UCF faithful who claim they deserve a shot with the big boys in the College Football Playoff—despite being a non-power five conference member.

But as the Knights have proven before, the Tigers shouldn’t take them lightly. How do you feel about LSU’s landing spot in the Fiesta Bowl against UCF?

