LSU put a button on the regular season with a 45-21 stomping of Texas A&M, closing out with a 9-3 record and a shot at a 10-win season with a victory in the bowl game.

But where will that bowl game happen? Co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser break down the season finale against the Aggies and tell you where they think the Tigers end up this bowl season.

They’ll also address some of the other questions lingering around the program, like the future of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Will the first-year OC be gone after just one season? If so, what does that mean for LSU’s offense moving forward?

There are only a few more chances to take in the Tiger Pride Podcast this football season, so be sure to subscribe to us on iTunes or follow us on Soundcloud to get all your updates before the Tigers head into the offseason.

Don’t forget to shoot us your questions, and we’ll answer them in the upcoming episodes. Thanks for listening!