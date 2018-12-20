Aside from his gravelly voice and affinity for Cajun food, the thing LSU coach Ed Orgeron is best known for is his recruiting prowess.

That was put on full display this week for the early National Signing Day, which marks the first day high school football recruits can ink their signatures to commit to playing college football at the school of their choosing.

The Tigers currently boast the No. 4 ranked recruiting class in the country after 19 commitments signed their letters of intent, and with only 21 of the allotted 25 spots filled, there’s even more room to grow.

The class is headlined by five-star prospects Derek Stingley Jr. (the nation’s No. 1 cornerback prospect from The Dunham School), Kardell Thomas (an offensive guard from Southern Lab), and John Emery (an elite running back out of Destrehan).

From top to bottom, the group is littered with talent. On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser break down every prospect on LSU’s board, including those who signed and others who are still on the radar.

