Memorial Day weekend is here and many of us are headed out of town, probably some place adjacent to water. But there’s plenty to do in Baton Rouge this weekend if you’re still in town. Add some culture to your staycation!

ARTS EVENTS

MAY 26: Get ready to laugh at the Family Dinner Comedy Troupe Improv Comedy Night at the Manship Theatre. This is different from their regular Spoof Nights, which poke fun at a particular movie. Here, the comedy troupe provides plenty of improv, music, drink specials and more. 7:30 p.m. Find out more here.

MAY 27: Revolution Dance Company faculty and students present the 10th anniversary performances to the general public at the Manship Theatre. 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Find out more here.

ONGOING: Check out “A Work in Process: Paintings by Gustave Blache III” now until the show ends June 4 at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. Read our story all about the Louisiana artist and his unique subjects.

ONGOING: View works by artist Julie Heffernan, dreaming up scenarios of how humans will survive environmental disasters, in her “When the Water Rises” show at the LSU Museum of Art. Read our interview with Heffernan here. The show continues until Sept. 17.

ONGOING: The works of James Burke, Malaika Favorite and April Hammock are on display at the Baton Rouge Gallery until June 1. And speaking of the gallery, don’t miss its Movies & Music on the Lawn series, which returns this Saturday with Alabaster Stag and The Cameraman. Read all about it here.

MUSIC EVENTS

MAY 26: New Orleans-based alternative rockers Foxhunter performs with special guests Nice Dog (a young local rock band we profiled here) and New Orleans indie rock band The Painted Hands at The Varisty Theatre. 8 p.m. varsitytheatre.com

MAY 27: Local folk favorites The Wilder Janes (we interviewed them here) and New Orleans-based The Tumbling Wheels perform at Dyson House Listening Room. 7 p.m. Find out more here.

MAY 27: The Jordan Anderson Band, a soul/Americana band from New Orleans, performs with locals Burris (read our story on them here) and New Orleans jazz/funk group Noruz at The Varsity Theatre. 8:30 p.m. varsitytheatre.com

MAY 28: Midwestern metal band Wolvhammer performs with Lafayette’s Father Rust and Hammond’s Kavyk at the Spanish Moon. Metal fans ünite! 8 p.m. Find out more here.