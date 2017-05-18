Just because school’s almost out doesn’t mean Baton Rouge becomes a dead zone. Here are our picks for the best arts and music events going on this week that you should check out.

ARTS EVENTS

MAY 18: The LSU Museum of Art hosts a printmaking workshop with artist Leslie Friedman as part of its Third Thursday series. Cost is $5 for members, $10 for nonmembers and free for members of the museum’s Contemporaries young professionals group. A cash bar will be available, along with Japanese beers from Tsunami for sample on the rooftop terrace. Participants will also take home their own print as part of the class. Find out more here.

MAY 19: The Arts Council hosts a reception for artist Jessica Chappuis‘ exhibit, “Behind Closed Eyes.” The Mandeville native is also a recent LSU graduate in painting and drawing. The closing reception is 6-8 p.m. Find out more here.

MAY 21: The Wonder South River Riders event returns to Tin Roof Brewing Co. The event, in partnership with the brewery and the Arts Council, includes a levee bike ride at 3 p.m. followed by local food, live music and a makers market full of works by local artisans. 2-9:30 p.m. Find out more about the event here.

MAY 21: Baton Rouge Gallery’s [email protected] series, in partnership with Forward Arts, will feature a debut book release from Baton Rouge’s Youth Poet Laureates Brittany Marshall and Jolie Gilbert. Both of the poets’ books are being published by New York-based publishing company Penmanship Books. 4 p.m. Find out more here.

MAY 21: Artist Gustave Blache III will answer questions about his process and the exhibit of his works currently on view at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, “A Work in Process: Paintings by Gustave Blache III.” Price for the event is included with admission. 2-3 p.m. Find out more here.

MAY 23: Listen to some of the best local poets at the Poetry Alliance’s Eclectic Truth Poetry Slam and Open Mic at the Arts Council, 427 Laurel St. Entry is free, but donations are accepted at the beverage bar. 7:30 p.m. Find out more here.

MUSIC EVENTS

MAY 18: BJ Barham and John Calvin Abney perform at the Dyson House Listening Room. 7 p.m. Find out more here.

MAY 18: Red Dragon Productions presents Peter Yarrow with special guest Mustard’s Retreat at the Manship Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Find out more here.

MAY 19: Jam out to some ’70s funk and soul with Hai Karate at Live After Five at Repentance Park downtown. 5-8 p.m. Find out more here.

MAY 19: Debris and Paris Avenue take the stage at the Spanish Moon. spanishmoon.com

MAY 19: All That Remains and Ventruss rock out at the Varsity Theatre. 8 p.m. Find out more here.