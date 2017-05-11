The biggest ticket this week for lots of local art and music (as well as food) is Hot Art, Cool Nights, which you can read about here. But there are plenty more music and arts-focused events happening you should check out. Here are our top picks:

ARTS EVENTS

MAY 11: The Most Extraordinary Buildings Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The Manship Theatre screening for this documentary coincides with the West Baton Rouge Museum’s exhibit on Wright’s designs, going on through June 4. The screening will be held at the Manship Theatre at 7 p.m. manshiptheatre.org

MAY 12: Opera Louisiane’s 10th anniversary gala. Celebrate 10 years of Opera Louisiane at this event at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theater, featuring the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and eight opera soloists. 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary. operalouisiane.com

MAY 12: CKA dance performance. Hot Art, Cool Nights isn’t all art exhibits and passed hors d’oeuvres, there’s also performance art if you know where to look. Head to the Guru at the Market at Circa 1857 for a dance performance by the local collective CKA: Currently Known As that closes out its year-long “enough” dance sessions. 7-8 p.m. Find out more about the group here.

MAY 13: The Futures Fund student showcase. Head to Baton Rouge Community College’s Magnolia Pavilion Theatre to check out photography and coding work done by students in the Futures Fund program. 8 a.m.-noon.

MAY 13: BREC’s Messy Masterpieces. Families can create their own special masterpieces using a variety of mediums, such as paints, chalk and charcoal at these free events at several BREC parks. 10 a.m.-noon. Find out more about the event here.

MUSIC EVENTS

MAY 12: Minos the Saint at Bee Nice Music. Round out your Hot Art, Cool Nights experience with a free neighborhood concert from the local chamber folk band. 7-9 p.m. Bee Nice is at 4205 Capital Heights Ave. Find out more on the event here.

MAY 12: Neon Mountain and Relatives at Spanish Moon. Local art rock/dream pop band Neon Mountain and local rock band Relatives perform along with Shreveport-based The Wallchargers. 9 p.m. Find out more here.

MAY 13: Classic Soul at LSU Rural Life Museum. Chill out on the lawn as the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and Broadway stars Darius de Haas and Capathia Jenkins bring back smooth grooves from the likes of Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Tina Turner and more. Lawn chairs and ice chests are welcome. Lawn seats are $20; table seats are $50. 7:30 p.m. Find out more here.

MAY 13: All-ages show at Atomic Pop Shop. Three local bands—Hydra Plane, Nice Dog and Wumbo—perform at Kerry Beary’s Atomic Pop Shop. $8. 8 p.m. Find out more here.

MAY 13: Jim Avett at Dyson House Listening Room. County, gospel and acoustic performer Jim Avett hosts a set with Denton Hatcher and Kristen Foster. 7 p.m. Find out more here.