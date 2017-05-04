Baton Rouge culture is on display all weekend (and into next week) with art exhibits, concerts and more. Below are our top five arts events and top five music events you should check out.

ARTS EVENTS

MAY 5: Artist’s reception at the Arts Council. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge hosts ceramics works by BFA candidate Savanna LaBauve in the Firehouse Gallery. A closing reception is set for Friday, May 5, 6-9 p.m. The event is free.

MAY 6: Open house at Blackbird Letterpress. Meet the printers, designers and staff, see examples of upcoming classes and purchase some of Blackbird Letterpress‘ designs. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 1607 South Main St. See the Facebook event page for more details.

MAY 7: Live in the Sky. The fifth iteration of this event brings a networking daytime party with live painting, art for sale, live music and more on the River Terrace at the Shaw Center. Tank & the Bangas, Cool Nasty, DJ FTK and more will perform. 3-8 p.m. See the Facebook event page for more details.

MAY 7: ‘Kedi’ at Manship Theatre. Cat lovers and maybe even fans of Byzantine history unite for this documentary on the thousands of stray cats that wander around Istanbul. The critically acclaimed documentary screens at 2 p.m. See the Facebook event page for more details.

MAY 7: LSU Museum of Art hosts studio tour. Join the museum’s Contemporaries group for young professionals and take part in a tour of LSU School of Art‘s photography studios and Gallery 229 Sunday, May 7, with professors Kristine Thompson and Johanna Warwick. Following the studio tour, the group will move to Tin Roof Brewery for a brewery tour, live music and specialty brews in the tap room. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Find out more here.

MUSIC EVENTS

MAY 4: MJ and the Redeemers performs at the regular Thursday Rock & Rowe at Perkins Rowe’s Town Square. 6 p.m. perkinsrowe.com

MAY 5: The Levee Road Review with Clay Parker open for the Nashville band The Cordovas. 7 p.m. at Dyson House Listening Room. Get more information here.

MAY 5: Local blues favorite Jonathon “Boogie” Long plays Bottle & Tap. 7:30 p.m. bottleandtapbr.com

MAY 6: The Hip Hop Is Alive series returns to the Spanish Moon with emcee Marcel P. Black, The Ill Relatives, Nilly, Li’l Boxx and Protege. Doors open at 9 p.m. thespanishmoon.com

MAY 10: Plan ahead for next Wednesday as Deerhunter, the experimental rock band from Atlanta, plays Spanish Moon. 7:30 p.m. thespanishmoon.com