The sweltering days of summer are here already. … It is summer now, right? What’s that? Not for another two weeks? Surely you jest, because I’m already feeling this heat. Well, the good thing is there are plenty of events (many of them in air conditioning!) to cool you off this week. One of them might even involve a water balloon fight and a bikini bash. Summer is already here!

Read on for some of the arts and culture events coming up that we’re excited about.

ARTS EVENTS

JUNE 9: The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe Improv Comedy Night returns to the Manship Theatre. Even though “family” is in the name, it’s best not to bring the kids. The show is for those 17 and older. 7:30 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 10: Check out a woodblock engraving and printing demonstration by Jim Jeansonne as well as a discussion with the artist at this free event at the Arts Council. Noon. Find out more here. The event is in conjunction with a 50-year retrospective of the local printmaker all month at the Arts Council.

JUNE 10: Starting Saturday, instructor April Hammock hosts a class at Baton Rouge Gallery on abstract painting, specifically with landscapes. The class will be held June 10 and 17. Find out more here and sign up here.

JUNE 10: Pocket parks have popped up around Baton Rouge in the last couple of years, specifically in downtown. But a new pocket park is having its ribbon cutting this weekend in Capital Heights. Head to 4553 Capital Heights Ave. at 4 p.m. to check out this new spot to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Find out more here.

JUNE 10: Discover all the great local artisans and craftspeople at the Mid City Makers Market at 541 S. Eugene St. 5-9 p.m. Find out more here.

MUSIC EVENTS

JUNE 8: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute featuring The Michael Foster Project is going down at the Varsity Theatre. Anytime a tribute band (a Michael Jackson one, no less) and one of the most danceable bands in the city take the stage together, it’s sure to be an experience. 8 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 9: Check out young local rapper Michael Armstead (we interviewed him recently here), Mr. San Francisco, Nice Dog and Droll all performing at Atomic Pop Shop. 7 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 10: Chill out to some indie folk with lots of bluegrass tones as local bands Longleaf and Brother’s Bear take the stage at Spanish Moon. 7 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 10: Put on your swimsuit for a bikini bash (for real?) at the Parlor featuring Alabaster Stag (check out our interview with the great young local band here). The event will also feature a DJ set, barbecue and drinks and maybe even a water balloon fight? (For real?!?) 6 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 10: New Orleans rock band Motel Radio takes the stage at Dyson House Listening Room with McGregor. 7 p.m. Find out more here.