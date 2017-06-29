With the Fourth of July weekend upon us, there are plenty of opportunities to take in some arts events and music performances around Baton Rouge in between the barbecues and the fireworks. Read on for our top picks.

ARTS EVENTS

JUNE 30: Head to Baton Rouge Gallery for PechaKucha Night Baton Rouge Vol. V, with a program of presenters starting at 6 p.m. that covers topics like time management and transsexuality. No matter the subject, the presentations are concise, often funny and always inspiring. The event also serves as a “pregame” for BRG’s screening of David Lynch: The Art Life (8 p.m.) with Lynch-themed trivia and music. Tickets available here.

JULY 1: The Baton Rouge Arts Market returns this weekend, as it does on the first Saturday of each month in conjunction with BREADA’s weekly Red Stick Farmer’s Market (Fifth and Main streets). The Arts Market features pottery, cast and blown glass, jewelry, metal sculpture and more from local artisans. For more details, visit artsbr.org. 8 a.m.-noon.

JULY 2: Got family visiting for the Fourth of July weekend? Take them downtown for Free First Sundays. On the first Sunday of each month, the LSU Museum of Art, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum and the USS Kidd offer free admission for all. Now’s the chance to see those great art exhibits you’ve been meaning to check out. For more info, visit lasm.org, lsumoa.org and usskidd.com.

UNTIL JULY 2: Theatre Baton Rouge closes out its extended run of the popular (and mostly sold out) Beauty and the Beast production this weekend. Its lavish costumes, wonderful song-and-dance numbers and talented cast have made it a crowd-pleaser for local theater fans. Find out more here.

MUSIC EVENTS

JUNE 30: Celebrate the release of Tony Cobb‘s debut album, Leave Behind A Song, at the Dyson House Listening Room featuring special guest Kelly Marples. 7 p.m. Find out more here.

JULY 1: The Blue Bayou Summer Concert Series is in full swing, with Phillip Phillips and special guest Mia Montero taking the stage this weekend. 7 p.m. Find out more here.

JULY 1: Kinky Friedman, the singer, songwriter, political commentator, best-selling novelist and humorist, brings his “Humor in Music” show with special guests the Three Amigos to the Manship Theatre courtesy of Red Dragon Productions. 7:30 p.m. Find out more here.

JULY 1: Local blues favorite Chris Thomas King performs at the Dyson House Listening Room along with New Orleans singer-songwriter Tasche de la Rocha. 7 p.m. Find out more here.

JULY 1: Cajun music legend Wayne Toups returns to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel’s event center for a crowd-pleasing show. 9 p.m. Find out more here.

JULY 4: Check out the Funk of July show with local favorites Captain Green, Alabaster Stag and Lemon Stevies at the Spanish Moon. 8 p.m. Find out more here.