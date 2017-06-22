Milla Jovovich in "The Fifth Element," which is getting spoofed this weekend.

Though the weather might be dreary and you might be inclined to stay in and binge-watch some TV shows, resist! There are a lot of great things happening in Baton Rouge this weekend and beyond. Get out there and check it out!

ARTS EVENTS

ALL WEEK: If you haven’t had a chance, check out the amazing photographs and film from local photographer and filmmaker husband-and-wife team Aaron and Jency Hogan at The Gallery at Manship Theatre. Their works in the exhibit “Wanderlust” are from recent trips to Iceland, Cuba and Italy and are on view in the second floor gallery at the Shaw Center. Find out more here.

JUNE 23: The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe’s latest Spoof Night has its sights set on the sci-fi favorite The Fifth Element. We’re super excited about it, so leave us alone! Show starts at 7:30 p.m. and is rated R-ish for improv content. Find out more here.

JUNE 24: The second installment of Baton Rouge Gallery’s Movies & Music on the Lawn this year features the silent classic La Boheme and a live, original soundtrack from local chamber folk band Minos the Saint. Fingers crossed they find a way to toss a song from Rent into the performance! Screening starts at 8 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 24: Learn all about the decorative 16th-century paper technique known as “paste paper” at this Blackbird Letterpress workshop. Jessica Peterson of The Southern Letterpress will lead the class. Registration with all materials included is $60. Noon. Find out more here.

JUNE 24: Celebrate New Venture Theatre’s 10th season with the “One Night Only” event featuring performances of soul songs from popular musicals, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and more. 6 p.m. Find out more here.

PLAN AHEAD FOR JUNE 28: The Mid City Redevelopment Alliance, Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, and Scotlandville Hornets Alumni Association are hosting a Firehouse Crawl next Thursday, June 28, to showcase three historic firehouses across the city and plans to turn them into arts, cultural and community centers. Begins at 4 p.m. Find out more here.

MUSIC EVENTS

JUNE 22: Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Jaime Wyatt brings her Felony Blues Tour to the Dyson House Listening Room with Tony Cobb and Kaycee Kersch. Her music is billed as vintage country rock with plenty of heartfelt honky tonk ballads, so sign us up! 7 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 22: Staind frontman Aaron Lewis (Remember their song that goes “This is how you remind me…”? Wait, no. Remember their song that goes “Cut my life into pieces / This is my last resort …”? Wait, I got it now. These guys.) has gone country. Check him out at the Texas Club at 7 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 23: Brazilian psych pop duo Boogarins takes the stage at Spanish Moon with local rock heroes Loudness War and Quarx. 9 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 23: Baton Rouge folk rock band The Humble Kind performs at The Varsity along with Hudson Long and The Wild Blue Yonder. 8 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 24: Texas music icon Joe Ely puts on a solo acoustic set at Red Dragon Listening Room. 8 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 24: Head to The Parlor for its last music event. The collective that runs the venue is focusing more on using The Parlor as a co-working space. In any case, Baton Rouge and Lafayette bands Social Circle, Rusty Beaumont, OrangeJuice and LeTrainiump will take the stage, so get out there! 10 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 28: Chicago seven-piece band Sidewalk Chalk performs at Dyson House Listening Room with local jammers the Ross Hoppe Band. 7 p.m. Find out more here.