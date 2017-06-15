Summer officially starts next week, so it’s also officially time to get in the air conditioning. Fortunately, there are plenty of indoor arts and music events to check out this week. Read on for more ideas, and get out there to see something cool in Baton Rouge.

ARTS EVENTS

JUNE 15: The new exhibit, “Faces of the Flood,” at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum is now open and the photographers involved, as well as some of the people who were the subjects of these important images, will be on hand for an “Art After Hours” event at the museum. The photography exhibit documents locals as they cleaned up and rebuilt their homes after the August 2016 floods. The event is at 5:30 p.m. Find out more here. Read our story on the exhibit here.

JUNE 15: Check out all the exhibits currently up at the LSU Museum of Art during its “Third Thursdays” event, while sipping on cocktails with Donner-Peltier Distillers’ Oryza Vodka and listening to music from the LSU Allumer Horn Quartet. 6 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 16: Theatre Baton Rouge’s production of Beauty and the Beast has been selling out most nights, but last we checked, the Friday night performance still has seats available, as well as the Sunday, June 18, performance. The show’s run has also been extended until July 2. Find out more here and read our story about the show’s costumes here.

JUNE 16-18: See local young talent perform in New Venture Theatre’s The Lion King Jr. with shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday at LSU’s Shaver Theatre. Find out more here and read our story about the show’s costumes here.

JUNE 17: Mid City Rising is a new monthly arts show at an also somewhat new arts gallery in Mid City, The Collective at 2678 Government St. Featuring the works of more than 20 artists, food and music, the event starts at 6 p.m. Find out more here.

MUSIC EVENTS

JUNE 16: Get ready to dance as Rebirth Brass Band and Baton Rouge’s own Captain Green take the stage for a show at The Varsity Theatre. 8 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 16: Remember the ’80s with a retro bash at the Spanish Moon. Dance to DJs ZE IDOLIST and GOSHZILLA during the ’80s Night Beach Party starting at 9 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 17: Talented young guitarist Quinn Sullivan—who has performed with the likes of Buddy Guy, Eric Clapton and The Roots—shows his skills on the Manship Theatre stage. 8 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 17: James PM celebrates the release of an experimental electronic album, OK, at The Parlor along with guest performances by Custodian and Wisebirds. 7:30 p.m. Find out more here.