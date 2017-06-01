Oh hey there, week after Memorial Day! One would think there’s nothing left before us but a stretch of dull, early summer days until July 4 comes around. Nah, son. That ain’t the case. There’s still plenty to do in Baton Rouge if you know where to look. Here are a couple ideas to keep your cultural calendar full.

ARTS EVENTS

JUNE 2: Bring the kids and experience James and the Giant Peach at Playmakers of Baton Rouge. The production starts June 2 and continues to June 11. Find out more here.

JUNE 3: Every first Saturday of the month, the Red Stick Farmers Market is accompanied by the Baton Rouge Arts Market. Check out the booths from local artists and artisans and use the chance to get a jump start on your Father’s Day gift. Or just buy something for yourself? 8 a.m.-noon. Find out more here.

JUNE 3: Head over to Dyson House Listening Rooom for “Outspoken: A Summertime Reading.” The open mic is hosted by and supports New South Story Lab. $10 suggested donation. 5:30 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 3: Strands Cafe is hosting a Summer Bazaar with a small arts market, plenty of food and drinks and music by Baton Rouge’s Brother Bear. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 4: It’s First Sunday downtown, which means free admission to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, LSU Museum of Art, USS Kidd and the Capitol Park Museum during each venue’s regular Sunday hours. Check out those exhibits you’ve been meaning to see!

MUSIC EVENTS

JUNE 1: Grammy winner Christopher Cross performs at the Manship Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 2: Birmingham band St. Paul & The Broken Bones performs at The Varsity with Louisiana’s own Sweet Crude. 8 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 2: The Austin-based husband-and-wife duo The Division Men performs at the Dyson House Listening Room. 8 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 3: Get nostalgic for disco at The Radio Bar for its Saturday Night Fever dance party with DJ Cameron Kelly and Capital City Alliance. Dress in your best ’70s outfit and participate in the raffle. 8 p.m. Find out more here.

JUNE 3: R&B star Kevin Ross brings his The Awakening Tour to the Spanish Moon. 9 p.m. Find out more here.