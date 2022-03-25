Thrillville, Easter photos, concerts and more this week in Baton Rouge

Rock out with Buckcherry Tuesday

Buckcherry will be rocking The Basin Music Hall in downtown this Tuesday, March 29th.

Formed in the 1990s, Buckcherry will bring all the grunge-rock realness to Baton Rouge with an unforgettable show. The band will also be joined by special guests Eva Under Fire and Ventruss.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. The Basin Music Hall is at 336 Third St.

Cheer on the LSU Tigers Softball team on Wednesday

Watch the Tigers take on the McNeese State Cowgirls at Tiger Park this Wednesday, March 30.

Soak in the mid-week sun and enjoy an evening of softball while supporting the No. 22-ranked Tigers as they play McNeese.

The game starts at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $6 for adults and $3 for children. Tiger Park is at Skip Bertman Drive.

Get your adrenaline pumping at the Capital City Fair Thursday

Thrillville: The Capital City Fair is coming to Memorial Stadium this Thursday, March 31.

The fair will be in town until Sunday, April 10th. Bring the whole family to enjoy carnival rides, fun games and delicious food booths. There will also be plenty of live entertainment, like music and comedy shows.

The fair will be from 5-10 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and 1-11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $10. Memorial Stadium is at 1750 Foss St.

