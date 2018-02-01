Krewe of Artemis parade in 2016. Photo by Miriam Buckner

The good times will definitely be rolling in Baton Rouge this weekend as the Krewes of Artemis, Mystique and Orion make their way around downtown.

Krewe of Artemis

Krewe of Artemis, founded in 2001, is Baton Rouge’s first and only all-female krewe. The ladies of Artemis wanted to bring the Mardi Gras spirit and tradition to the Red Stick, but with a female twist.

This year’s parade will feature more than 100 units, including 10 local marching bands and 17 floats in the classic New Orleans style.

Krewe members will be tossing themed throws and beads, footballs, tambourines, stuffed animals and, of course, their signature high heeled shoe.

The Krewe of Artemis roll downs River Road at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale

Head downtown this Saturday, Feb. 3, for Baton Rouge’s oldest running parade, the Krewe Mystique de la Capitale parade.

Unlike many other local parades, Mystique is not specific to any one neighborhood, group or organization. Instead, the krewe hopes to celebrate the city as a whole and has been doing so since its founding in the ’70s.

This year, Mystique will be joined by the Krewe of Iduna and the Krewe de Halcyon.

The Krewe Mystique de la Capitale parade rolls down the streets of downtown at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.

Krewe of Orion

On Saturday night, the 19th annual Krewe of Orion parade will roll down River Road.

The krewe was founded in 1998 by two friends who wanted to share their love of big New Orleans Mardi Gras parades with the people of Baton Rouge.

Floats will appear to travel through time in accordance with this year’s theme, “Orion’s Time Travels.” Paradegoers can expect to catch themed medallions, footballs, cups, plush items, doubloons, lighted throws and beads.

The Krewe of Orion parade begins at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 3.