Whether you want to see refreshing takes on Christmas classics or a children’s rendition of Elf, local theater companies have you covered. Here are the local productions hitting the stage this week:

‘A Christmas Carol’

You know the story: The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future take the grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey to redemption. If you’re looking to relive the classic tale, you’re in luck.

Theatre Baton Rouge’s production of A Christmas Carol starts Friday, Dec. 7, and ends Sunday, Dec. 16. Ticket prices vary by seating location. You can purchase your passes here. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.

‘Black Nativity’

Adapted from Langston Hughes’ 1961 musical of the same name, New Venture Theatre’s production of Black Nativity is a fresh take on the story of Mary and Joseph, culminating in the birth of Jesus. The production will explore an Africanized Jerusalem through gospel numbers, powerful anthems and dance. To see an innovative take on a timeless story, check out the play between Dec. 7 and Dec. 9.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. The production will take place in the LSU Shaver Theatre in LSU’s Music & Dramatic Arts Building.

‘Elf, Jr.’

Playmakers Baton Rouge, a local theater company devoted to bringing the joy of theater to young audiences statewide, is launching its production of Elf, Jr. this Friday.

The musical is adapted from the 2003 film Elf starring Will Ferrell, a modern-day holiday classic. Its story follows Buddy, a human raised as an elf at the North Pole who travels to the United States in search of his true identity.

To see the musical, which features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, purchase your tickets here. Admission is $21 for adults and $15.75 for children. The play will take place in the Reilly Theatre at LSU, located at 10 Tower Drive.