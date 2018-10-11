The three biggest concert series in the Red Stick are in full swing. Read on to find out which acts you’ll be able to catch this week:

Rock N Rowe with The Anteeks

This week’s installment of Perkins Rowe’s fall concert series features local cover band The Anteeks. The group has made a name for itself in Baton Rouge thanks to its renditions of beloved classic tracks, including Journey’s “Separate Ways,” The Cranberries’ “Dreams” and No Doubt’s “Spiderwebs,” among many others.

The Anteeks will perform at Perkins Rowe on Thursday, Oct. 11, 6-9 p.m. The kids of School of Rock Baton Rouge are also slated to make an appearance as part of the show.

Live After Five with Abbey Road LIVE!

Abbey Road LIVE!, a Beatles tribute band hailing from Athens, Georgia, is making a stop in Baton Rouge this Friday for Live After Five (one day before the LSU vs. Georgia bout).

Prepare yourself, because the band is “ready to party like it’s 1960.” Beatles-themed costumes are encouraged.

Live After Five will take place at City Hall Plaza on Friday, Oct. 12, 5-8 p.m. City Hall Plaza is at 222 North Blvd.

Sunday in the Park with Jarekus Singleton

Blues phenom Jarekus Singleton will take the stage at this week’s installment of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Sunday in the Park concert series. Acclaimed for his hip-hop wordplay, guitar prowess and funky R&B grooves, Singleton has become one of the blues’ hottest up-and-coming stars.

Singleton’s Sunday in the Park performance will take place Sunday, Oct. 14, 2-5 p.m. The Shaw Center for the Arts is at 100 Lafayette St.