The leaves are changing colors, the pumpkin spice is flowing, and the temperatures are (supposed to be) dropping. Celebrate the onset of fall with any of these three autumn-themed festivals:

Denham Springs Antique Village Fall Fest

It’s never too early to get some Christmas shopping done, right? Well, the Denham Springs Antique Village Fall Fest is inviting you to do just that.

Here, attendees will be able to peruse the offerings of local art and antique vendors, with plenty of entertainment for the whole family, such as games and child-friendly rides. Food vendors will be available on-site, and stores in the area will be offering sales on their inventories.

The Denham Springs Antique Village Fall Fest will take place Saturday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Denham Springs Antique Village is on North Range Avenue.

Harvest Days

This Saturday and Sunday, the LSU Rural Life Museum will host its annual Harvest Days celebration.

At this two-day festival, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in living history demonstrations that depict life on 17th century Louisiana farms and plantations. Such demonstrations include harvesting, hunting, fieldwork and more.

Harvest Days will take place Saturday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission prices apply. Find more info here. The LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane.

SugarFest

To celebrate this year’s sugar cane harvest, the West Baton Rouge Museum in Port Allen will host its 23rd annual SugarFest, an afternoon of art, culture, music and history.

Attendees will be able to explore the museum’s historical sites and educational exhibits (these include praline candy making, open hearth cooking, blacksmithing and more).

SugarFest is free to attend and open to the public. The festival will take place Sunday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The West Baton Rouge Museum is at 845 N. Jefferson Ave.