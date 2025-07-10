Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: (Neighbor) Hood Fest, a fairy garden workshop and more

Meet your neighbors Saturday

Check out the (Neighbor) Hood Fest, Saturday, July 12, at the Main Library at Goodwood.

Presented by Henry Turner Jr’s Listening Room Heritage Museum, the festival will feature music from Xavie Shorts, Ms. Pressure and more. Watch viewings of films like Mid City Flats, along with music videos and other features. There will also be a hot dog eating contest, food and vendors.

(Neighbor) Hood Fest is free and open to the public. It is from noon-8 p.m. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. There is a pre-party on Thursday, July 10, from 7 p.m.-midnight at Henry Turner Jr’s Listening Room. Pre-party tickets are $30 and the listening room is at 2733 North St. Find more information and purchase tickets to the pre-party here.

Support the orchid society Saturday and Sunday

Stop by the LSU Rural Life Museum, Saturday and Sunday, July 12-13, for the annual Baton Rouge Orchid Show and Sale.

Hosted by the Baton Rouge Orchid Society, this event features vendors and flowers vying for awards. Attendees can also catch educational sessions about caring for orchids.

This event is free and open to the public. It is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. The LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information on the show here.

Make a fairy garden Sunday

Step into the world of fairies, Sunday, July 13, at Baton Rouge Succulent Co. for a Fairy Garden Workshop.

Make your very own little fairy garden using real succulents, moss and figurines. The class requires no prior experience and is guided by Baton Rouge Succulent Co. workers. Adults and kids are welcome.

The class is at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Baton Rouge Succulent Co. is at 7276 Highland Road. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here.

Attend a filmmaker forum Sunday

Talk with fellow filmmakers, Sunday, July 13, at the Main Library at Goodwood.

The forum features several short films presented by the Baton Rouge Underground Film Festival, along with presentations on acting, lighting and more. This event offers filmmakers a chance to network with other makers in the area.

The free forum is at 6 p.m. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.