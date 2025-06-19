Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Art, music, Ascension Pride and more

Draw some anime this weekend

Try out an anime workshop at several East Baton Rouge Parish Library locations this weekend through Monday.

Learn how to create an anime character from animator and artist Carlos Nieto III, who is known for his work on The Simpsons and with Disney and Universal Studios. The step-by-step workshop teaches teens of any drawing level how to sketch their own anime characters.

Find dates, times and locations here.

Throw down at the Texas Club Saturday

Check out live music and art, Saturday, June 21, at the Texas Club.

Art Night: Hoedown features a night of art vendors, music from various artists like Lance Woolie Band and live performances like fire dancing. Over 50 local art vendors will be present along with live painting, art raffles and open-floor line dancing.

Art Night: Hoedown is for ages 18 and up. The event starts at 6 p.m. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Tickets are $10 during presale and $15 at the door, and can be purchased here.

Celebrate Pride in Ascension Parish on Saturday

Ascension Parish hosts the first-ever Ascension Pride festival this Saturday, June 21, at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

The community-wide celebration, co-hosted by Ascension Pride and the Animal Protection and Welfare Society, will feature an afternoon of drag performances, a dog fashion show, family-friendly activities including Lego building and more. The festival will also host LGBTQ+ advocacy and support resource booths.

The free festival is from noon-7p.m. The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales. Find more information here.

Attend a gala with your little ones Saturday

Get your kids dressed up in their best Greek-themed garb, Saturday, June 21, for Hooray Soirée: Little Olympians Children’s Gala.

Inspired by the Storybook Soirée, its Greek mythology-style adult gala, Knock Knock Children’s Museum will host the kid-centered event. The evening will feature interactive adventures and crafts like Olympic obstacle courses and DIY wreath crown workshops.

Hooray Soirée is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $10 for members and $25 for non-members and can be purchased here.