This week in Baton Rouge: Zoo Lights, Holiday Brass and more events

See Zoo Lights this month

Stroll through BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo in December for its annual Zoo Lights.

Presented by Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health, this twinkling display gives attendees a chance to walk through the zoo’s lit-up wonderland, featuring appearances by Santa Claus on Fridays and Saturdays. Guests can also get a discounted ticket by bringing a non-perishable food item to donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

The Zoo Lights run until Dec. 30. Gates are open from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and the grounds close at 9 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and teens, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-12 years, $3 for zoo members, and free for children a year or younger. Find more information here.

Get pet pictures with Santa Monday

Bring your pets to Perkins Rowe on Monday, Dec. 1, to get pictures with Santa Paws.

Sponsored by The Dog Stop, this special picture day encourages visitors to bring their furry, scaly or feathery pets to get pictures with Santa Claus. While walk-ins are accepted, appointments are encouraged. Another Santa Paws picture day is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 8.

Santa Paws is from 4 to 7 p.m. in front of the Cinemark in Perkins Rowe at 10000 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.

See local art on Wednesday

Check out a new lineup of art, Wednesday, Dec. 3, at the Baton Rouge Gallery.

This month’s installment features work from artists Sarah House and Craig McCullen. The First Wednesday Opening reception also includes live music, drinks and snacks.

The free reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. The Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Dr. Find more information here.

Listen to live holiday music Thursday

See Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s full brass and percussion, Thursday, Dec. 4, at the Holiday Brass performance.

Listen to brass renditions to put you in the holiday spirit. Conducted by David Torns at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, the performance will also include organ accompaniment.

The Holiday Brass show is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. St. Joseph’s Cathedral is at 401 Main St. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here.