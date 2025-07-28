This week in Baton Rouge: Wes Anderson film, pup happy hour, cooking class and more events

Meditate with 225 Theatre Collective on Tuesday

Take a guided meditation class on Tuesday, July 29, with the 225 Theatre Collective.

Hosted at The Sacred Center, the Max Meditation event blends traditional meditation techniques from India and Tibet with modern psychology methods. The class is open to all; no prior experience or special poses are required nor are mats.

Max Meditation is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. 225 Theatre Collective is at 7338 Highland Road. Tickets are $10 plus fees during presale and $15 for walk-ins. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Catch a film Wednesday

Watch a showing of a Wes Anderson film this Wednesday, July 30, at the Manship Theatre.

The 2025 critically acclaimed movie The Phoenician Scheme follows the misadventures of billionaire Anatole “Zsa-Zsa” Korda and his nun daughter. The comedy-adventure film stars Benicio Del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera.

The movie is at 7:30 p.m. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $11.50. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Have a fun time with furry friends Wednesday

Take a trip to Cheba Hut on Wednesday, July 30, for Pups and Pour Happy Hour.

To celebrate its new pup-friendly patio, Cheba Hut welcomes patrons to bring their own pups for happy hour, but there will also be adoptable pets through Companion Animal Alliance. Try out some cold brew from Agile Brewing and shop with Parish Pets.

Pups and Pour Happy Hour is from 4-6 p.m. Cheba Hut is at 411 Ben Hur Road. Find more information here.

Take a cooking class Wednesday

Stop by Rouses Market, Wednesday, July 30, for an LSU AgCenter cooking demonstration.

As a part of its Geaux Shop Healthy program, LSU AgCenter has teamed up with Rouses to host cooking demonstrations. This week’s demonstration features a blueberry watermelon salad demonstration and sampling.

The demonstration is free. It is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.inside the Rouses Market at 5909 Florida Blvd. Find more information here.