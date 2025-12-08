This week in Baton Rouge: Skating on the River, a Christmas concert and more events

See the Christmas Lights this week

Stroll through the lit-up oaks and crape myrtles, this week, Dec. 9-11, at Louisiana Lights.

Louisiana Lights at the Burden Museum and Gardens features a stroll through the colorfully illuminated gardens, with Christmas trees, Moravian stars, a light tunnel and more. Louisiana Lights is open until Dec. 30. This Wednesday, Dec. 10, event organizers welcome visitors to bring their dogs to walk through the lights.

Louisiana Lights time slots are open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Burden is at 4560 Essen Lane. Tickets are $24.76 for general admission, tickets to bring pups are an additional $6.18 and children 3 years and under get in free. Find more information and book your time slot here.

Rock around the Christmas tree Thursday

Listen to some Christmas hits through the decades, Thursday, Dec. 11, at Groovin’ ‘Round the Christmas Tree.

The community is invited to listen to some festive tunes from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s at Manship Theatre. The band will feature vocalists, drums, keyboards, saxophone and more.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets range from $33 to $55 and can be purchased here.

Go to fashion court Thursday

Stop by the Old State Capitol to see LSU student-designed looks, Thursday, Dec. 11, in the immersive Guilty or Gorgeous game.

In partnership with LSU’s Department of Textiles, Apparel Design, and Merchandising, the Old State Capitol welcomes fashion fans to check out student-made couture, as well as shop pop-ups from NOLA Rouge and Time Warp. The event will also have complimentary cheese and wine.

The free event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Old State Capitol on 100 North Blvd. Find more information and reserve your spot here.

Go ice skating Thursday

Test your skills out on the ice on Thursday, Dec. 11, at the Raising Cane’s River Center for Skating on the River.

The River Center’s ice rink opens to the public this week and will be open until Dec. 30. Each day has five time-slots for 75-minute skating sessions.

Thursday has two available sessions at 6 and 8 p.m. The River Center is at 240 St. Louis St. Tickets are $34 for general admission and $28 for a family of four ticket pack. Book your time slot here.