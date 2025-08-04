This week in Baton Rouge: new Baton Rouge Gallery exhibits, sports trivia and more events

Take some pics Monday

Learn from a pro photographer this Monday, Aug. 4, at Reflections in the Garden.

Hosted by the Friends of LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, the event welcomes visitors for a lunch and learn with speaker David Humphreys. Humphreys will talk about his 50 years of experience as a photographer.

The event is from noon–1 p.m. at the lone Burden Conference Center. The conference center is at 4560 Essen Lane. Tickets are $10 for non-members. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Take a cooking class Tuesday

Make some “Life Changing Chicken” on Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Red Stick Spice Co.

Learn from Lili Courtney on how to vamp up chicken in a hands-on cooking class. The menu for the class features Japanese-style chicken meatballs, West African-style peanut stew, a miso mayo chicken bowl with garlic rice and more.

The cooking class is from noon–2 p.m. Red Stick Spice Co. is at 660 Jefferson Highway. Tickets for the class are $110 and can be purchased here.

Check out some new art Wednesday

Stop by the Baton Rouge Gallery this Wednesday, Aug. 6, for its First Wednesday opening reception.

BRG’s monthly art reception is back this Wednesday, featuring the creations of Louisiana-based artists Mary Ann Caffery, Jessica Sharpe, Michaelene Walsh and Beth Welch. The First Wednesday features not only art but live music, drinks and bites to enjoy.

The free reception is from 6–9 p.m. The gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information here.

Test out your sports knowledge Wednesday

Bring your friends to a night of sports trivia on Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Loft18.

Know something about professional sports ranging from the NFL to boxing? Show your prowess at trivia night, competing for top prizes. Seating is first come, first served.

The free event is at 7:30 p.m. Loft18 is at 4580 Constitution Ave. Find more information here.

Listen to live blues music Thursday

Spend a night out at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts this Thursday, Aug. 7, for Devon Allman’s Blues Summit.

The summit promises a performance of soul-stirring music featuring the talents of blues all-stars. The lineup hosts names like Devon Allman, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray and more.

The performance is at 8 p.m. The River Center Theatre for Performing Arts is at 396 St. Louis St. Find more information and tickets here.