This week in Baton Rouge: karaoke, a dried floral workshop and more

Go to summer art camp this week

Take your kids to a painting class, Monday–Friday, July 7-11, at Painting With a Twist.

Have your kids learn to paint various pieces of art from an alien to van Gogh recreations. The camp has a full week option or one class option for kids ages 5-12.

The summer art camp is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Painting With a Twist is at 711 Jefferson Highway. Registration is $60 for one day or $249 for the week, and parents can register their kids here.

Catch an acoustic show Tuesday

Watch a performance from acclaimed artist Steve Earle, Tuesday, July 8, at the Manship Theatre.

Earle will take the stage and give an acoustic show of his own music. The Americana singer-songwriter is also behind songs recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez and other notable musicians.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets range from $60–80 and can be purchased here.

Show off your singing skills Wednesday

Sing your heart out at Chelsea’s Live, Wednesday, July 9, for another round of the Shut Up & Sing Karaoke Summer Competition.

Think you have what it takes to own the stage? Participate in qualifying rounds to see who has the best set of pipes. Along with live performances, expect drink specials, door prizes and more.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Attend a floral workshop Thursday

Take a dried floral workshop, Thursday, July 10, at Baton Rouge Succulent Co.

The hands-on class will guide attendees to use real dried pink strawflowers, golden yarrow and lavender sprigs to make a floral arrangement in a teacup. The flowers and teacups will be provided, and complimentary wine will be available as well.

The workshop is at 6 p.m. Baton Rouge Succulent Co. is at 7276 Highland Road. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased here.

Celebrate the full moon on Thursday

Stop by The Smiling Dog, Thursday, July 10, for the Full Moon Gathering.

The night features tarot readings, henna and witchy workshops. All ages are welcome to visit the gathering and browse the art from local vendors.

The free gathering is from 6-10 p.m. All ages are welcome until 10 p.m. After, it will be limited to ages 21 and older. The Smiling Dog is at 4612 Bennington Ave. Find more information here.