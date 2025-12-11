This week in Baton Rouge: Holiday shopping, live music, ice skating and more events

Go ice skating this week

Test your skills out on the ice this week at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

The River Center’s ice rink is open to the public this week and will remain open until Dec. 30. Each day features two time slots for 75-minute skating sessions.

This week’s available sessions are at 6 and 8 p.m. The River Center is at 240 St. Louis St. Tickets are $34 for standard admission. Book your time slot and find tickets here.

Sip and shop Monday

Head to Red Stick Spice Co., Monday, Dec. 15, for its Holiday Sip & Shop event.

Enjoy hot chocolate and fresh-baked cookies while checking out the shop’s goods. There will be flash sales and some of the first shoppers will receive a gift with a purchase of $30 or more. There will also be three other businesses popping up at the event selling jewelry, soap and pound cakes.

The Holiday Sip & Shop is from 5 to 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Red Stick Spice Co. is at 660 Jefferson Hwy. Find more info here.

Take a tour through history Wednesday

Tour through the archives, Wednesday, Dec. 17, at the Special Collections Open House.

Stop by the second floor of the Main Library at Goodwood for a tour through the library’s archives. Get the chance to view the artwork, photographs, rare books, costumes, scrapbooks and more.

The free open house is at 6 p.m. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Catch some live music Thursday

Mix some holiday treats and live music on Thursday, Dec. 18, at Sips, Strings, Seasonal Things at La Divina.

Listen to the live music of Dorothy LeBlanc and Cheri Fry performing a mix of original music and seasonal songs. The menu features Poinsettia Mimosas and mocktails, apple cider and holiday bites.

The free event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at La Divina Italian Cafe at 3535 Perkins Rd. Find more information here.

Support local theater Thursday

Listen to some holiday music, Thursday, Dec. 18, for Holiday Lights at The Civic.

Supporting the Mid City Civic Theatre, the event welcomes guests to have some holiday bites and watch live performances from the theater’s performers. The night features performances of songs like New World, White Christmas, Meet Me in St. Louis and more.

The benefit is at 6:30 p.m. in the Mid City Civic Theatre, at 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets range from $25 to $250 with different levels of perks. Find tickets and more information here.

Meet ballet dancers Thursday

Get to know two of the performers from Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou, Thursday, Dec. 18, at Knock Knock Children’s Museum.

Emelia Perkins, who will play the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Sanford Placide, who will be the Nutcracker Cavalier, will be in attendance at the museum to meet mini fans and their families. The duo will talk about dance and be available for photos.

This special edition of Knock Knock, Who’s Here? will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The event is included with regular admission. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Dr. Find more info here.