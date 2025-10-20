This week in Baton Rouge: Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, Jambalaya Jam and more events

Hang out with The Addams Family Wednesday

Catch The Addams Family musical, Wednesday, Oct. 22, at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts.

Celebrate spooky season with the beloved kooky macabre family when this travelling Broadway show comes to town. Follow along with Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley and the rest of the creepy crew as they get into on-stage antics.

The show is starts at 7:30 p.m. River Center Theatre for Performing Arts is at 240 St Louis St. Tickets start at $78. Find more information and tickets here.

Go to the fair Thursday

Stop by the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, Thursday, Oct. 23, for opening day.

Attend the state fair’s opening weekend kicking off the weeks long festivities. Expect feature rides, food, glass blowing demonstrations, helicopter rides, a petting zoo and more.

The state fair will run until Sunday, Nov. 2. The fair is at 16072 Airline Highway. Opening night admission is $10. Admission including rides is $25. Find more information and hours here.

Eat some jambalaya Thursday

Check out the Jambalaya Jam, Thursday, Oct. 23, held downtown.

Hosted by Capital Area United Way, the Jambalaya Jam features over 50 teams competing to make the best jambalaya. The proceeds will go to the Capital Area United Away.

The Jambalaya Jam is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in North Boulevard Town Square at 700 Laurel St. Tickets start at $10 for to-go plates, $15 for all-you-can-eat appetizers and jambalaya, and $50 all you can eat and drink. Find more information here.

Rock out on the Rowe Thursday

Listen to some live music, Thursday, Oct. 23, at Rock N Rowe.

Bring your lawn chairs out to the Town Square and listen to Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band. The event is rain or shine.

Rock N Rowe is from 6 to 9 p.m. The Town Square is at 10000 Perkins Rowe. The event is free and open to the public. Find more information here.