Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Mardi Gras, goat yoga and more events

Happy Mardi Gras week! Don’t miss your last chance to catch a parade in the Capital Region.

Krewe of Shenandoah

Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Starting at Jones Creek Road and Tiger Bend

Lions Club Mardi Gras

Feb. 17

New Roads

Community Center Carnival Club Mardi Gras

Feb. 17

New Roads

Celebrate Mardi Gras with farm animals Tuesday

The Old Rusty Gate Farm hosts “Let the ‘Goat’ Times Roll” parade and goat yoga on Feb. 17.

Starting at 10 a.m., the farm invites families to get in the Mardi Gras spirit for a unique Carnival celebration.

Tickets are $10 for children and adults. The Old Rusty Gate Farm is located at 12802 Florida Blvd., Livingston.

Listen to soulful indie band Penelope Road Wednesday

Chelsea’s Live welcomes Penelope Road, a soulful band with old-school influence, on Feb. 18.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and Penelope Road will follow opener Benny G.

Tickets are $22. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Dr.

Attend a silent book club Wednesday

Cavalier House Books in Denham Springs holds a peaceful book club on Feb. 18.

From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., members are invited to take a seat and read their books, then discuss their chosen read with other patrons.

Snacks and drinks will be provided. The bookstore is located at 114 N Range Ave., Denham Springs.

Watch a comedy show Thursday

Comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Jim Breuer takes his Find the Funny Tour to Baton Rouge for a show at the Raising Canes River Center Theatre on Feb. 19.

Get ready for a night full of laughs with all-new material from Breuer, starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $30. The River Center Theatre is located at 275 S. River Rd.

Celebrate Black History Month Thursday

The Office of the Mayor President hosts For the Culture, a signature Black History Month program celebrating legacy and cultural excellence on Feb. 19.

This free event, held at the River Center, honors the impact of Black leaders who have shaped Baton Rouge and the nation.

Space is limited, and attendees must RSVP in advance. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Raising Cane’s River Center at 275 S. River Rd.