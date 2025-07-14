This week in Baton Rouge: Dungeons & Dragons, Silent Book Club and more

Join a Dungeons & Dragons game Monday

Stop by Little Wars tonight, July 14, for Open D&D Night.

Looking to meet other Dungeons & Dragons players? Take a trip to Little Wars to join a game or run your own. This event allows players to get a chance to meet others interested in tabletop games.

The free Open D&D Night is from 5:30–9:30 p.m. Little Wars is at 7543 Jefferson Highway, Suite B. Find more information here.

Join Silent Book Club on Wednesday

Enjoy a quiet reading hour during Silent Book Club this Wednesday, July 16, at Pelican to Mars.

Hosted by Red Stick Reads and Paint the Town Rouge, book lovers can gather at the bar for a silent reading hour and talk with fellow readers afterwards. Readers are invited to come by and grab a drink and a bite to eat from pop-ups like Oni and Seoul of Philly. Want to read more about this recurring event? Check out our feature on the local book club.

The free reading event starts at 6:30 p.m. Readers are asked to arrive from 6:30–7 p.m. to settle in as the silent reading hour is from 7-8 p.m. Pelican to Mars is at 2678 Government St. Find more information here.

Groove to jazz music Wednesday

Watch a live jazz show on Wednesday, July 16, at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.

Hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, the Alvin Batiste Jazz Society show features the house trio of Mike Esneault on piano, Doug Belote on drums and Brian Quezergue on bass. The group will perform jazz hits from artists like Herbie Hancock. The show will conclude with an open jam session, and audience members are encouraged to bring their own instruments to play along with the musicians.

The jazz show is from 6:30–8 p.m. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Tickets range from $5-10 and can be purchased here.

Try out karaoke Wednesday

Check out karaoke night at Tap 65 on Wednesday, July 16

Presented by Queens of Louisiana, try out your vocal skills at the Mid City restaurant. The event will be hosted by Lyric St. Louis and Anita Razr.

The free entry karaoke night is from 6:30–9:30 p.m. Tap 65 is at 515 Mouton St., Suite 103. Find more information here.