This week in Baton Rouge: concerts, film screenings, an exhibit unveiling and more

Learn about Louisiana History Wednesday

Learn something new at the Main Library at Goodwood, Jan. 21.

Special Collections hosts historian John Singleton to talk about the history and evolution of car dealerships in Baton Rouge. He will discuss the beginning of the auto market, customer trends, regional growth, dealership families and more.

The free program is at 6 p.m. and the Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

View a new exhibit Thursday

Stop by the Louisiana Old State Capitol, Jan. 22, for the unveiling of its newest permanent exhibit.

A More Perfect Union: Reconstruction’s Legacy in Louisiana dives into the era of Reconstruction in Louisiana post-Civil War. Admission is free, but registration is required.

The exhibit unveiling is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd. Find more information and register here.

See a film Thursday

Check out a screening of Belizaire the Cajun, Jan. 22, at the Capitol Park Museum.

Written and directed by Glen Pitre, Belizaire the Cajun tells the story of a Cajun healer in 19th-century Louisiana. After the screening, there will be a question and answer session with Pitre about the making of the film.

The free screening is from 5 to 9 p.m., and the Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St. Find more information here.

Attend the symphony Thursday

Back by popular demand, Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra presents American Rhapsody, Jan. 22.

After being cancelled last year due to the snow in January, American Rhapsody, conducted by Adam Johnson, will finally hit the stage in Baton Rouge. The program features a trumpet concerto, Rhapsody in Blue, Dances in the Canebrakes and more.

The show is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the River Center Performing Arts Theatre at 240 St. Louis St. Tickets range from $45 to $80 and can be purchased here.