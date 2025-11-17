This week in Baton Rouge: Concert in the Cosmos, Charlie Brown and more events

See Charlie Brown Live Wednesday

Get in the Christmas spirit with Charlie Brown and friends, Wednesday, Nov. 19, at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts.

Catch a musical retelling of the beloved TV special A Charlie Brown Christmas. Featuring the music of Vince Guaraldi, the show follows Snoopy, Lucy, and the rest of the Peanuts crew.

The show starts at 7 p.m. The River Center Theatre for Performing Arts is at 275 S. River Rd. Tickets start at $39. Find more information and tickets here.

Catch a live jazz show Wednesday

See an all-women jazz group, Wednesday, Nov. 19, at Manship Theatre.

Presented by the River City Jazz Masters, Artemis will be taking the stage. This modern jazz ensemble includes a piano, trumpet, clarinet, drums and more.

The jazz show is at 7:30 p.m. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets start at $56. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Paint your pup Thursday

Head to the LSU Vet School, Thursday, Nov. 20, for Blue Dog and Friends: Painting on the Lawn.

The LSU Museum of Art is partnering with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine for an afternoon of art activities. Visitors are invited to come by and paint their own animal portraits. Companion Animal Alliance will also be in attendance with a pop-up dog adoption event.

The free event is from 4 to 6 p.m. The LSU Vet School is 1909 Skip Bertman Dr. Find more information here.

See the symphony Wednesday and Thursday

See a show under the stars, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov 19-20, at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

LASM and Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Concert in the Cosmos series is back with Welcome to the Renaissance, a show that will transport visitors back to medieval times. The music will be accompanied by visuals in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Wine and small bites will be available.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. LASM is at 100 S. River Rd. Tickets start at $40. Find more information and tickets here.