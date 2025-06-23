This week in Baton Rouge: comedy ballet, talks on astronomy and more

Learn about native plants Tuesday

Take a trip to the LSU Hilltop Arboretum, Tuesday, June 24, for “Rooted in Beauty: Using Louisiana Plants in Cut Flower Arrangements.”

Botanist Jen Blanchard will give a talk on Louisiana’s native plants and how to use them in your gardens and floral arrangements. She will share guidance on ecological benefits and how to grow them effectively.

“Rooted in Beauty: Using Louisiana Plants in Cut Flower Arrangements” is from 6:30–8 p.m. in the Imo Brown Complex at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum. It is at 11855 Highland Road. The event is $10 for members and students and $15 for nonmembers. Find more information and reserve your spot here.

Attend a ballet-esque show Tuesday

Watch gender-skewed comedy ballet, Tuesday, June 24 at “The Trocks,” a show by all-male comic ballet company Les Ballet Trockadero de Monte Carlo.

Take a trip to the Manship Theatre to see a comedy ballet show akin to drag parody. Partnered with Baton Rouge Pride, the theater presents the satirical, gender-skewering performance.

“The Trocks” is at 7:30 p.m. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. The event is for ages 18 and older. Tickets range from $45-65. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Learn about astronomy Wednesday

Attend Astronomy on Tap on Wednesday, June 25, at the Varsity Theatre.

Learn about supernovae and discoveries on Earth due to space travel from speakers Trang Huynh and Marz Newman. The event will also have trivia, raffles and glow sticks.

The free event is at 6 p.m., and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Astronomy on Tap is open for all ages. The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road. Find more information here.

Make some art Thursday

Head to Glassell Gallery on Thursday, June 26, to create at the Open Experimental Studio.

Hosted by the LSU College of Art & Design, adults are welcomed to the studio to work on any of their own projects. Artists are encouraged to saw cardboard, build furniture, mend, repair or design projects.

The event is from 5-7 p.m. The Glassell Gallery is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information on the open studio here.