This week in Baton Rouge: Christmas movies, Cirque Musica, trivia and more events

Catch a Christmas concert Monday and Tuesday

See the Dulcimer and Drums Holiday Concert, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 22 and 23, at several East Baton Rouge Parish Library Branches.

The show will be performed by National Hammer Dulcimer Championship winner Madam Dulcimer and percussionist from the Off-Broadway show STOMP, Lady Chops. The concerts will take place on Monday at the Baker Branch, Zachary Branch and Jones Creek Regional Branch and on Tuesday at the River Center Branch and Central Branch.

The concerts are free, fun for all ages, and will be performed at various times from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a schedule of the concerts here.

Watch a Christmas movie Tuesday

Enjoy dinner and a movie, Tuesday, Dec. 23, at the Manship Theatre.

Watch the 1946 film It’s a Wonderful Life on the big screen, plus enjoy a dinner at the Hilton. The dinner addition is optional and features a three-course prix fixe meal with the choice of a roasted chicken dinner, creamy vodka “martini linguine” and more.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Manship Theatre on 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $9.50 for the movie only and $61.50 for the dinner add-on. Find tickets here.

See the circus Tuesday

Stop by the Raising Cane’s River Center, Tuesday, Dec. 23, for a holiday wonderland circus.

Put on by Cirque Musica, the show features performances by jugglers, aerial performers, Wheel of Death performers and more. The Wonderland show brings the holiday spirit to life with Christmas melodies mixed with cirque.

The show is at 7 p.m., and the River Center is at 275 S. River Rd. Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased here.

Test your knowledge Wednesday

Spend Christmas Eve playing trivia, Wednesday, Dec. 24, at Loft18.

Players are invited to bring their friends and form a team. Prizes will be awarded to the night’s top teams.

The free trivia night starts at 7:30 p.m. Loft18 is at 4580 Constitution Ave. Find more information here.