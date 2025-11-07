This week in Baton Rouge: Animal art, TEDxBatonRouge and more events

See a new art exhibit Monday

Check out a new public art exhibition, Monday, Nov. 10, at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.

Pippin Frisbie-Calder, LSU Vet Med’s artist-in-residence, will present work inspired by her time working with the veterinary medical school, spanning woodcutting, silk screening, and large-scale installations. Get a chance to see the new installation and learn about the Artist-in-Residence program.

The free presentation is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the LSU Vet Med Library, on Skip Bertman Dr. Find more information here.

Learn some southern history Wednesday

Listen to an Author Talk, Wednesday, November 12, at the LSU Rural Life Museum.

Dr. Daniel Usner will talk about his book Native American Women and the Burdens of Southern History. The books will be available to purchase in the museum gift shop, and visitors will have a chance to get their book signed while chatting with the author.

The free lunchtime program is at noon, and the doors open at 11:30 a.m. The LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information here.

Drink wine and enjoy art Wednesday

Stop by La Divina Italian Cafe, Wednesday, Nov. 12, for an art reception and wine tasting.

The art reception will feature artists Cheri Fry and Leah Marchand with wine from Artisan Fine Wines with hors d’oeuvres. There will also be live music from guitarist Jeff Bajon.

The free reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. La Divina Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Rd. Find more information here.

See a TED talk Thursday

TEDxBatonRouge returns Thursday, Nov. 13.

TEDxBatonRouge welcomes the community to come out and listen to a variety of speakers talking about “Unseen Forces.” The lineup of speakers includes Veronica Gillispie-Bell, Johnnie James II, Naohiro Kato and more.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. at Manship Theatre, which is located at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $81. Find more information and tickets here.