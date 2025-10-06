This week in Baton Rouge: An author talk, River City Jazz Masters and more events

Meet the artist Tuesday

Mingle with the artist behind the LSU Museum of Art’s newest exhibit, Tuesday, Oct. 7, at The Gallery at Manship Theatre.

“Happy Times, Summer in the City” features art by New Orleans local James Michalopoulos. He is known for his vibrant representations of southern landscapes, classic cars, and the city’s iconic architecture. Before the exhibit reception, listen to him talk about his various pieces.

The free artist talk starts at 5:30 p.m. The Gallery is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Learn about the history of voodoo Tuesday

Hear an author talk about his book on New Orleans history, Tuesday, Oct. 7, at the LSU Rural Life Museum.

Kodi Roberts, author of “Voodoo & Power: The Politics of Religion in New Orleans, 1881-1940,” will talk about the politics and cultural aspects of Voodoo and the legacy of New Orleans legend Marie Laveau. The book will be available for purchase, and visitors will have the opportunity to have their book signed and speak with Roberts after the talk.

The free event is at 6 p.m. The LSU Rural Life Museum is at 3560 Essen Lane. Find more information here.

Talk Louisiana folklore Wednesday

Have some lunch and learn Louisiana Folklore, Wednesday, Oct. 8, at the Capitol Park Museum.

Lunchtime Lagniappe is an ongoing program by the museum that brings in speakers to talk about various topics while visitors enjoy their lunch. This month’s speaker is Nathan Rabalais, author of “Folklore Figures of French and Creole Louisiana,” who will talk about the deep historical folklore in Louisiana. A Zoom option is also available for those unable to attend in person.

The free event is from noon to 1 p.m. The Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St. Find more information here.

Catch a concert Wednesday

Listen to some jazz, Wednesday, Oct. 8, with the River City Jazz Masters.

This month’s artist is Tito Puente, Jr., who adds a bit of salsa and Latin inspiration into his Jazz mix. His recent releases include albums “In My Father’s Shoes” and “Got Mambo.”

The show is at 7:30 p.m. in the Manship Theatre at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets start at $56, and student tickets and season subscription packages are available. Find more information and purchase tickets here.