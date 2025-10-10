This week in Baton Rouge: Alabama in concert, a whiskey dinner and more events

Learn about wildlife Tuesday

Stop by the Main Library at Goodwood, Tuesday, Oct. 14, for Lethal Ladies: Fierce Females of Louisiana’s Wildlife.

Librarian and master naturalist Jessica McDaniel will talk about the females of species in Louisiana’s environment and their counterparts in horror and thriller movies. From their behaviors to their look and motherhood patterns, visitors get to learn a little bit of everything. Those under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult.

The free event is at 6:30 p.m. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Get wordy Thursday

Test your wordsmith skills, Thursday, Oct. 16, with the Annual Scrabble Challenge at L’Auberge Casino Hotel.

The challenge, hosted by Adult Literacy Advocates (ALA), benefits the organization’s literacy education programs. The event will feature rounds of team Scrabble, a buffet, a cash bar, a silent auction, a wine cork pull and a raffle. ALA students will also be present to talk about how the organization has helped them.

The Scrabble Challenge is at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Tickets are $35 per person and $100 for a table of four. Student discounts are available. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Catch a country concert Thursday

Listen to country legends live, Thursday, Oct. 16, at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena.

Musicians Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen have become household names with their band Alabama. The Country Music Hall of Famers are known for hit songs like “Dixieland Delight” and “Roll on.”

The show is at 7 p.m. The Raising Cane’s River Center Arena is at 275 S. River Rd. Tickets start at $60. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Enjoy a whiskey pairing dinner Thursday

Have a meal and some drinks, Thursday, Oct. 26, at Sullivan’s Steakhouse.

Visitors will receive a five-course meal with whiskey cocktails from Wistlepig Whiskey. The menu includes a charcuterie board, barbecue shrimp, glazed pork belly and more.

The event is from 7 to 9 p.m. at 5252 Corporate Blvd. Tickets are $130 per person. Find tickets and more information here.