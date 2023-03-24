This week in Baton Rouge: A Renaissance gala, an art opening, live music and more

Honor Louisiana’s Vietnam veterans on Wednesday

The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs are hosting the Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration on Wednesday, March 29.

Guests are welcomed to explore Vietnam memorabilia exhibits and visit resource booths before the ceremony begins. There will be live music before and after the ceremony and lunch will be served towards the end of the event. Parking will be accessible in both the East and West parking garages on St. Louis St. for $10.

Registration is required and free. The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the ceremony begins at 10 a.m. The event is at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Attend a Shakespearean gala on Thursday

The contemporary dance company Of Moving Colors is hosting its Legends Gala on Thursday, March 30.

To coincide with the company’s spring production of Othello, the night will take on a “Shakespeare and Elizabeth” or English Renaissance theme. Guests are invited to dress in costume and compete in the “Tournament of Attire” costume contest. The evening will be filled with renaissance-themed food, drinks, music, a dance performance, plus an auction and a presentation of the company’s Legend Award.

Individual tickets are $100, with other group ticket options available. The gala will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the residence of David Manship.

Get the first look at a new art exhibit on Thursday

LSU Museum of Art at the Shaw Center for the Arts is hosting an opening reception and panel discussion for its I, Too, Am Thornton Dial exhibition on Thursday, March 30.

Be the first to see this temporary addition to the museum as the exhibit curator, historians, and the artist’s son, Richard Dial, discuss the works of the late artist. The exhibit features more than 70 drawings, sculptures, paintings and other pieces from Thorton’s private collection and family collections.

The event is free to attend and is from 6-8 p.m. It is located on the fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.

Jam out at Rock N Rowe on Thursday

Perkins Rowe is hosting Rock N Rowe – United We Jam on Thursday, March 30.

Pack up the lawn chairs, picnic blankets and grab your dancing shoes. Every Thursday until April 27, Perkins Rowe is hosting a free concert series. United We Jam will be performing this week. Visit for a full schedule of upcoming events.

All Rock N Rowe events are free and open to the public. It is from 6-9 p.m. in the Town Square of 10202 Perkins Rowe.