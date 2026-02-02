This week in Baton Rouge: A painting fundraiser, an indie pop concert and more events

Paint your pet Monday

Painting with a Twist partners with Companion Animal Alliance for an artistic fundraiser on Feb. 2.

Send in a photo of your pet, and Painting with a Twist will sketch it on the canvas for you to paint from 7 to 10 p.m.

This event benefits Companion Animal Alliance. Painting with a Twist is at 711 Jefferson Hwy., Ste. 3A. Get your tickets online now.

Listen to indie pop duo Cherub Tuesday

On Feb. 3, the duo famous for its hit “Doses & Mimosas” performs at Chelsea’s live.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show.

Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Dr. Doors open at 7 p.m., and you can purchase tickets online now.

Have a girls’ night on Tuesday and Wednesday

The 5 to 9 Club is celebrating Galentine’s Day early with two girls’ night out parties. The 25+ event is on Feb. 3, and the 18-24 age group event is on Feb. 4.

Enjoy a full mocktail menu and food for purchase at Pura Vida Coffee Bar from 5 to 9 p.m.

Pura Vida Coffee Bar on 4005 Nicholson Dr. Tickets can be purchased online now.

Attend a country concert Thursday

Country-rock band Pecos & The Rooftops is coming to the Texas Club on Feb. 5.

See the band and opener KG & The Bad Habits perform starting at 8:30 p.m.

The Texas Club is at 456 N Donmoor Ave. Tickets start at $31 and can be purchased here.