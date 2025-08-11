This week in Baton Rouge: a murder mystery, a new museum exhibit and more events

Learn some history Wednesday

Stop by the Capitol Park Museum, Wednesday, Aug. 13, to learn more about some of Louisiana’s mysteries.

Lunchtime Lagniappe welcomes visitors to listen to museum curator Dr. Faith Ellington talk about the museum’s most interesting and puzzling artifacts. Visitors are encouraged to bring their lunch to enjoy while listening to Ellington’s lecture.

The free lecture is from noon–1 p.m. The Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St. Find more information here.

Solve a murder mystery Wednesday

Go back in time to the Watersdown Mansion, Wednesday, Aug. 13, for a murder mystery at the Pride-Chaneyville Branch library.

Assume the identity of a 1930s murder suspect in an English mansion as you and the other suspects work to solve the mystery. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume.

The free event starts at 6 p.m. The library is at 13600 Pride Port Hudson Road, Pride. For more information, call (225)658–1150.

Attend a new art exhibit Thursday

Celebrate the 175th Anniversary of the Old State Capitol starting Thursday, Aug. 14.

Thursday marks the opening of the Old State Capitol’s anniversary exhibit, “Contemporary Views of the Castlelatted Capitol.” On display until Sept. 20, the exhibit features paintings, photographs, jewelry and more by over 20 Louisiana artists celebrating the historic building.

The exhibit is free and can be viewed during the museum’s regular visiting hours. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Find more information here.

Listen to the art of sound Thursday

Journey to the Glassell Gallery, Thursday, Aug. 14, for an art workshop hosted by the LSU Museum of Art.

Immerse yourself in sound in the Observation of Sensation through Sound with Precept Works. This listening event features LSU School of Art student Christina Loughlin.

The free experience from 6–7 p.m. The Glassell Gallery is at 100 Lafayette St. The event is for those 14 years or older. Find more information here.