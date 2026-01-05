This week in Baton Rouge: A king cake kickoff, Coffee at Cohn and more events

Kick off king cake season Tuesday

Feast on treats fit for a king at The Overpass Merchant this Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Celebrate the start of Carnival season by ordering a king cake martini at the Perkins Road restaurant. Those who dine for the King Cake Kickoff will also be able to purchase whole cakes from Dong Phuong, a New Orleans bakery whose cakes have gained a cult-like following.

The King Cake Kickoff is from 5 to 8 p.m. Patrons can make reservations through Resy to nab their spot. The Overpass Merchant is at 2904 Perkins Rd.

Sip and stroll Tuesday

Grab a cup of joe and enjoy a walk through nature at BREC’s Laurens Henry Cohn, Sr. Memorial Plant Arboretum.

Coffee at Cohn invites members of the community to enjoy a caffeinated bev while interacting with others through conversations about botany, history, birding, gardening and more.

Coffee at Cohn is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Find more information here. Cohn Arboretum is at 12206 Foster Rd.

Watch a movie Wednesday

Head over to Manship Theatre, Wednesday, Jan. 7, to catch a $5 movie screening.

The local theater will be showing Raiders of the Lost Ark as part of this week’s $5 Movies at Manship Theatre. Watch the 1981 Indiana Jones classic for an evening of adventure that won’t break the bank.

The movie will be from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Find tickets here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Support local farmers Thursday

Fill your pantry and fridge with fresh ingredients from the Red Stick Farmers Market this Thursday, Jan. 8.

The market’s Thursday edition will take place at Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Shop everything from fresh produce to fresh sourdough bread while mingling with local makers and growers.

The Red Stick Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to noon. Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at 2398 Irene Blvd.