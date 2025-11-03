This week in Baton Rouge: A holiday pop-up shopping experience, Lunchtime Lagniappe and more events

Start your holiday shopping Wednesday

Get your shop on, Wednesday, Nov. 5, at the Sunshine Society Holiday Pop-up.

The pop-up will feature cute pieces from brands like Sunshine Society, Blanc Box and more. The event will also have a charm bar from Forever Lillies, in-house embroidery and more.

The pop-up is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 11929 Cloverland Court. Find more information here.

Have lunch at a museum Wednesday

Learn some Louisiana history at the Capitol Park Museum, Wednesday, Nov. 5, with its Lunchtime Lagniappe series.

Spend time with Dean Wilson, Executive Director of Atchafalaya Beekeeper, while learning about the Atchafalaya Basin and the future of South-Central Louisiana. Visitors are encouraged to bring their lunch while listening to the talk.

The free event is from noon to 1 p.m. The Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St. Find more information here.

See some country music live Thursday

Spend an evening at the Texas Club, Thursday, Nov. 6, to see The Castellows live.

Known for songs like “Sober Sundays” and “Cowboy Kind of Love,” The Castellows will take the stage with Lance Roark. The Texas Club is an 18 years and up venue.

Doors open for the show at 7:30 p.m. The Texas Club is at 456. N. Donmoor Ave. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

Catch a live show opening Thursday

See Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly on stage, opening Thursday, Nov.6, at the Reilly Theatre.

The play is a sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. The show follows Mary, the middle sister, at the family Christmas.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley opens Thursday, Nov. 6, and runs until Nov. 16. Tickets are pay what you can and can be purchased here.