This week in Baton Rouge: A cocktail class, a ballet show and more events

See the stars Tuesday

Stop by Perkins Rowe, Tuesday, Sept. 30, for Sidewalk Astronomy.

Join the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society for a night looking at the stars. Sidewalk Astronomy welcomes families to Perkins Rowe’s Town Square for a glimpse at the sky.

The free event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Town Square is at 10000 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.

Take a morning paddle Tuesday

Start your morning with coffee and kayaking Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Take a self-guided paddle tour around the University Lakes while enjoying free coffee and pastries from a dockside paddle-thru service. Single or tandem kayaks are available.

The session is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Milford Wampold Memorial Park. The park is at 901 Standford Ave. Single kayaks are $10, and tandem kayaks are $20. Register for the event and find more information here.

Attend an art reception Wednesday

Kick off the month with the Baton Rouge Gallery’s First Wednesday opening reception, Wednesday, Oct.1.

The new exhibit features pieces from artists Leslie Elliottsmith, Scott Finch and Kelly Anne Mueller. The reception will have bites, drinks and live music.

The free reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. The Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Dr. Find more information here.

Watch ballet Thursday

Spend the night with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, Thursday, Oct. 2.

The first performance of the 2025-2026 Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre season titled “Lagniappe” will feature ballet classics with a little something extra. Expect a wide range of both dance and music styles during the show.

The performance is at 7 p.m. in the Baton Rouge Magnet High School auditorium. The auditorium is at 2825 Government St. Tickets are $23. Find more information and tickets here.

Learn cocktail recipes Thursday

Join the Baton Rouge Bar Association, Thursday, Oct. 2, for a cocktail class.

Guests will learn to make ’20s-inspired cocktails in a speakeasy-style event. The night will also include bites and hors d’oeuvres. Attendees will get recipe cards and a cocktail kit to take home. Proceeds from the event will support the Baton Rouge Bar Association’s programs.

The class is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Middleton Bar Center at 544 Main St. Tickets are $125 for individuals and $200 for couples. Find more information and tickets here.