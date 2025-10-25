This week in Baton Rouge: A blood drive, a country concert and more events

Go trick-or-treating Monday

Stop by Court to Table Monday, Oct. 27, for the Mini Monster March.

Bring your kids aged 12 years and younger to the pickleball spot for some fun and trick-or-treating. Every trick-or-treater gets a free meal afterwards.

The Mini Monster March is from 6 to 9 p.m. Court to Table is at 7477 Burbank Dr. Tickets are $5 per child. Find more information here.

Donate blood Tuesday

Skip the line at The 13th Gate by donating blood, Tuesday, Oct. 28.

In partnership with Our Lady and the Lake and The 13th Gate, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting a blood drive this week. Those who donate will receive a free T-shirt and a skip-the-line upgrade to use at The 13th Gate, with the purchase of a general admission ticket and proof of donation.

The blood drive is from 4 to 8 p.m. at The 13th Gate, which is at 832 St. Phillip St. Find more information here.

Learn about bats Tuesday

Spend the evening at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum, Tuesday, Oct. 28, at Bats & Brews.

The evening of conservation features craft beer and creatures of the night, with master naturalist Katherine Gividen educating visitors about the lives of bats and LSU AgCenter employee Aaron Ashbrook teaching visitors how to make and install bat houses. Rally Cap Brewing Company will be offering tastings of its craft beers as well.

Bats & Brews is from 6 to 8 p.m. The LSU Hilltop Arboretum is at 11855 Highland Rd. Tickets are $15 for students, Friends of Hilltop and Louisiana Master Naturalists. General admission is $20. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Catch a concert Wednesday

Jam to country music Wednesday, Oct. 29, at Manship Theatre.

Presented by the Red Dragon Listening Room, the show features Texas artist Sunny Sweeney. She has seven studio albums and is expected to release one this year.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets start at $61.19 and can be purchased here.