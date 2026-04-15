Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: A musical, a free vet clinic and more events

Laugh at a comedic musical Tuesday

Mrs. Doubtfire, the musical, is bringing its tour to the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre on Tuesday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Based on the 1993 film, Mrs. Doubtfire brings a funny, family-friendly show to the stage.

Tickets are available for purchase online. The River Center Theatre is located at 220 St. Louis St.

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Go to a concert Wednesday

New Orleans band The Deslondes is coming home to Louisiana for a few shows this month.

Watch them perform at Chelsea’s Live on Wednesday, April 22. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Chelsea’s Live is located at 1010 Nicholson Dr. Tickets begin at $20.

Listen to LSU School of Music students perform Wednesday

Musicians from the LSU School of Music Cello Studio will perform at the Old Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday, April 22.

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This Music at the Mansion show begins at 5:30 p.m., and a reception will follow.

This event is free to attend. The Old Governor’s Mansion is located at 502 North Blvd.

Vaccinate your pet for free Wednesday

The Southern University Ag Center will host the Vet on Wheels Canine and Feline Companion Animal Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, April 22.

This free community outreach event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on the lawn of Fisher Hall on Southern University’s campus.

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Animals will receive core vaccines during the clinic.