This week in Baton Rouge: BRSO and jazz performances, health and history talks, Fête Du Vin

Engage in conversations about race and health on Tuesday

Join the Foundation for Louisiana in a poignant dialogue at the 2024 National Day of Racial Healing: Louisiana Health Systems & Healing this Tuesday, Jan. 16.

This event invites participants to engage in a heartfelt conversation focused on integrating racial healing and healing justice into the state’s health systems. The event aims to explore ways to enhance health care equity and ultimately save lives. Be part of this meaningful initiative to foster positive change and contribute to building a healthier, more inclusive future for Louisiana.

This event will take place at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center located at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. The event runs from 5:30–7:30 p.m. This is a free event but tickets are required. Find tickets and more information here.

Learn about local history on Wednesday

The Life and Times of a Governor’s Daughter offers a unique glimpse into the extraordinary experiences of Victoria Edwards, daughter of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards.

Join her at the Main Library at Goodwood this Wednesday, Jan. 17, for a captivating presentation about her recently released book. As a speaker in the Library’s Special Collections Lecture Series, Victoria shares the impact of her father’s extensive political career on her life, narrating a tale of unusual encounters, adventures, heartaches and moments of profound joy.

This free event starts at 6 p.m. The Main Library is located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more library events here.

Enjoy a night of jazz on Wednesday

The Alvin Batiste Jazz Society Jam will feature Louisiana native Don Vappie this Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Attendees can immerse themselves in the soulful melodies and improvisational brilliance of this seasoned artist. The highlight of the evening unfolds during the last hour of the show with an exhilarating jam session, providing a platform for musicians and enthusiasts to come together, explore their musical talents and create an unforgettable experience filled with the vibrant spirit of jazz.

This event will take place at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center located at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for regular admission. The show runs from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Experience the Baton Rouge Symphony on Thursday

Experience a night of enchanting orchestral magic when the Baton Rouge Symphony presents “Orchestral Series III with Maestro Bill Eddins,” this Thursday, Jan. 18.

Renowned conductor William Eddins, Music Director Emeritus of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, will lead the Baton Rouge Symphony through a captivating program featuring works by Lili Boulanger, Manuel de Falla and Maurice Ravel. From the evocative “Nights in the Garden of Spain” to the spirited “Alborado del Gracioso,” the concert promises a rich tapestry of musical expression.

This event will take place at the River Center Performing Arts Theatre located at 300 Saint Louis St. The performance runs from 7:30–9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19. Find more information here.

Wine and dine at Fête Du Vin on Thursday

Indulge in a sophisticated evening of fine wine and culinary delights at the 7th Annual Fête Du Vin hosted by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society, this Thursday, Jan. 18.

This celebrated wine-tasting event offers a rare and exclusive opportunity for enthusiasts to savor exquisite wines from across the globe while relishing delectable dishes crafted by local chefs. With only 150 tickets available, attendees can enjoy an intimate gathering.

This event will take place at The Trademark on Third located at 326 Third St. This event is for those 21 and up and begins at 6:30 p.m. Cocktail attire is required. Find more information here.